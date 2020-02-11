Shrewsbury v Accrington preview: Southampton starlet Kayne Ramsay getting stuck right in

You would be forgiven for thinking the 19-year-old was a wily old pro as he darted towards goal, leaving his opposite number floored.

Instead, right-back Ramsay, a deadline day loan signing from Southampton, was making just the third senior appearance of his fledgling career. The previous outings had come against Manchester City in the Premier League, no less, and Derby County in the FA Cup.

“The keeper rolled it out, he turned and didn’t realise I was coming, I thought I had to win this ball otherwise I’ll be out of position and I just went for it,” Ramsay said as he recollected on the standout moment from his debut, which lasted 52 minutes.

The London-born youngster, originally of Chelsea’s academy before moving to Saints aged 16, hopes to back up his first appearance for Sam Ricketts’ side with another at home to Accrington Stanley in an important League One clash tonight.

Though the defender admits the contrast from under-23s football – he played 15 matches for the Saints in the Premier League 2 this season – to league football was stark. Ramsay, at Chelsea from the age of eight, explained: “It’s a lot different.

“In under-23s it’s more open and you can play your passes that you wouldn’t play in League One with someone going straight through you or winning a header straight over you.

“You can take more risks in 23s. In League One there’s a way, you know roughly what you need to do with your first pass.

“Hopefully there’s a lot more to come. One hundred per cent it’s more physical. In the under-23s I can play 90 minutes but I felt it – I still feel it!”

Ramsay boasts impressive pedigree for a man still in his teens until October.

He came through in a star-studded Chelsea youth side that included best mates Callum Hudson-Odoi, now a full England international, Jonathan Panzo, signed by Monaco in 2018, Stamford Bridge prospect Marcel Lavinier and Clinton Mola, who has just left London for Stuttgart.

His Chelsea side were formidable across the age groups.

“If I’m struggling for anything, obviously I can go to my mum and stuff but these had been there and done it – or they’re doing it now so they can help more,” Ramsay said.

But making the switch to Hampshire was a critical moment for the highly-rated athletic full-back. He admits he wasn’t sure at the time – but saw instantly it was where he needed to be.

“He’s played seven or eight (young players),” Ramsay said of Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Yan Valerie has played about 35 games in the Premier League already. He’s done extremely well.

“Michael Obafemi as well. It’s the same thing. Yan came from France but Michael came from Leyton Orient and has just kicked on.”

Ramsay, who is battling with Donald Love and Ryan Sears for Ricketts’ right wing-back role against Stanley tonight as 16th hosts 17th, added: “The players also help a lot. They’ve all been there before.

“When you go to training with them they’ll help you out and if you make a mistake they know it happens.

“Even the best players make mistakes. Shane Long, Ings, Redmond, Bertrand. Bertrand has helped me the most.

“Even over lunch or anything you need, in the physio room, they make sure you’re doing the right things and in the right place at the right time.”

But for the moment, the youngster is focused on Shrewsbury.

“I see this as a massive opportunity,” he insisted. “The way we play suits me.

“I like the message he (Ricketts) tries to send and the way he wants me to play will help me more in my career. It’s a big step for me.”