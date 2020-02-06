Shropshire businessman Paul Delves joins Shrewsbury Town as director

Delves is managing director at Montgomery Waters and Tuffins, the football club's stadium and shirt sponsors, respectively.

He joins chairman Roland Wycherley, chief executive and company secretary Brian Caldwell and James Hughes on the board of directors.

The south Shropshire businessman, a Shrewsbury fan, revealed he is honoured to take on the role and anticipates helping the club grow in years to come.

Paul Delves, grandson of Harry Tuffins, said: “I am deeply honoured to be invited on to the Board of Directors of Shrewsbury Town FC and further strengthen my links to our local football club. The club has been run fantastically well for many years under the stewardship of Roland (Wycherley) and I will look to assist him and my fellow board members where possible over the coming years.

"Shrewsbury Town FC is one of the strongest financially run clubs in the EFL which we should all be very proud of and we must continue to evolve as a club to ensure the continued growth not just of the fan base but also for our football club as a whole."