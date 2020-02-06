Shrewsbury Town Sam Ricketts backing Ro-Shaun Williams to recover

The former Manchester United youngster inadvertently nodded the ball past goalkeeper Max O’Leary 15 minutes from time to end Town’s FA Cup run against the Kop kids.

But ex-defender Ricketts had sympathy for Williams, 21, and insisted without doubt that he has the mental strength to react positively.

“He’s going to be disappointed, but he’s not the first and he won’t be the last,” said the Shrewsbury boss, who was disappointed with his team’s fatigued effort at Liverpool on Tuesday. “I’ve been there myself and done it.

“As a defender there are sometimes those horrible balls that you feel you need to head. A lack of communication possibly? You’re playing in front of the Kop, it’s not a quiet stand, maybe the players couldn’t hear each other.”

It was Town’s second own goal in nine days against the world and European champions after Donald Love’s cushioned volley into the bottom corner before Jason Cummings’ two-goal comeback at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts added that Williams’ desire and mental strength for a young player will see him come through the tough experience in front of more than 53,000 fans.

He added: “Listen, don’t question Ro-Shaun on that (mental strength). He’s a fantastic player that will go on and have a very, very good career. He’s come through at Man United, dropped down to come and join us because he wants to play first-team football, which tells you everything you need to know about that lad.

“He’s captained England. He’s a very, very good player and he has to learn through these situations.”

Town will be without Shaun Whalley for the crucial home League One clashes against MK Dons, on Saturday, and Accrington Stanley three days later.

The attacker, whose goal at Anfield was cruelly chalked off by VAR on the hour, limped off with a hamstring injury late on.

“We’ve had one free midweek now for about seven or eight weeks and that was in the build-up to the first (Liverpool game),” Ricketts continued. “It’s a tough ask, we have to go again on Saturday, then Tuesday, then Saturday again.

“Shaun Whalley came off injured – that reduces the amount of players we’ve got again.

“It’s a fantastic time in terms of the FA Cup, we’re disappointed to go out – we were going to at some point, but we wanted to go another step – and enjoy the journey a little bit more.”