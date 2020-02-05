Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury Town 0: Find your face in the Anfield crowd - GALLERY

Thousands of proud Salopians made the trip to Anfield in anticipation of the FA Cup fourth round replay, but left disappointed as the Reds secured a 1-0 win over Sam Ricketts' side.

Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal was enough to see a young Reds side through, following Town's stunning comeback at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in the first fixture.

