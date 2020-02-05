Advertising
Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury Town 0: Find your face in the Anfield crowd - GALLERY
Take a look at our fan gallery from Shrewsbury Town's heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
Thousands of proud Salopians made the trip to Anfield in anticipation of the FA Cup fourth round replay, but left disappointed as the Reds secured a 1-0 win over Sam Ricketts' side.
Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal was enough to see a young Reds side through, following Town's stunning comeback at the Montgomery Waters Meadow in the first fixture.
Take a look at our gallery at the top of this page.
