Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's FA Cup player ratings

Sam Ricketts led his Shrews side to the Anfield replay, the first time Town had ever played at the Reds' home, against the youngest Liverpool side ever to play in a competitive fixture.

And with Jurgen Klopp and his first team enjoying their winter break it was joy for the under-23s boss Neil Critchley and a youthful Liverpool side as Town were denied a ticket to a fifth round tie at Chelsea.

Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox rates Town's performances.

Max O'Leary - Did the basics pretty well including claiming crosses. He was largely untested in the first half apart from one shot into his midriff. Big moment came at 0-0 after the break with a stunning save with his outstretched left leg to deny Neco Williams just before Town's VAR 'goal'. 7

Ro-Shaun Williams - A night to forget for the ex-Manchester United youngster. He was an undeserved villain of the piece with a hugely unfortunate second Shrews own goal in nine days against the Reds. He had a couple of wobbles early on against the extremely tricky Curtis Jones. Made some decent clearances but 15 minutes from time he lost his bearings and could only inadvertently head in at the Kop end. 5

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Did well throughout. He was the busiest of Town's three centre-halves. He didn't do much wrong aside from a couple of wild clearances in each half but that aside he made a number of good blocks. Largely solid, he can be reasonably pleased. 7

Aaron Pierre - Was pretty busy in having to assist Scott Golbourne down Shrewsbury's left with livewire right-back Williams. Pierre was not quite at his usual very high, standout levels, but he still made some important clearances for Town but couldn't affect things bringing in forward or with his range of passing as he does in the league. 6

Donald Love - Was booked in the second half after one too many fouls and was not able to affect things going forward for the visitors. He was forced on the defensive in the first half against tricky customers. Love won his share of tackles and interceptions but couldn't put a telling impact on the game. 6

Dave Edwards - It looked like it may have been in the script the day after the skipper turned 34 but it wasn't to be. Like all of Town's midfield he didn't get near in the first half, despite no lack of heart. After the break he was massively improved and was probably Town's best player. Got in the box and was a nuisance with knockdowns and had the effort on goal that Caoimhin Kelleher parried to Whalley to convert. 7

Sean Goss - Made some telling contributions in Shrewsbury's own penalty box, winning headers with his tall frame, a department he is useful in. But the playmaker didn't get the time on the ball to find his passing range and was caught on the ball a couple of times so couldn't get Town ticking. 6

Josh Laurent - He had a couple of moments and Shrewsbury hoped he would be the spark that managed something out of the blue but it never came. There were a couple of decent passes and runs late on when others grew tired but the former Reds trialists couldn't provide the telling moment. 6

Scott Golbourne - Used to the big stage having played at big grounds before. He didn't do badly but, like a lot of his colleagues, failed to get up to the tempo required on the biggest occasion against youthful opposition. Big battle with Williams and the Reds teenager came out on top. Golbourne did make one stunning first half block but was limited in his impact at the other end. 6

Shaun Whalley - What a moment it always was. He was Town's bright spark in a poor first half. He was a willing runner on the shoulder of Liverpool's defence but wasn't picked out nearly enough. He looked most likely with a couple of decent crosses. Was busy after the break and was Johnny on the spot to head in the moment of his career but was cruelly denied. Also missed narrowly from a tricky angled effort from distance. 7

Callum Lang - Like Whalley, Lang was a willing first half runner and looked like threatening the Everton backline but the Evertonian was not used anywhere near often enough. Great moment where he won the ball on the slide and attacked the hosts. Had big chances after the break following lovely skill into the box but the chances went. He was frustrated to be withdrawn before the hour. 6

Substitutes:

Daniel Udoh (Lang, 57) - He was really busy and sharp in a half hour cameo. An excellent low cross in for Edwards' stabbed effort before Whalley pounced. A good left-footed strike fractions wide and was generally a pest running over the top. 7

Jason Cummings (Goss, 73) - Just didn't have that moment where the ball fell to him in the box to put his print on the tie like he did in the 2-2 draw. 6

Brad Walker (Whalley, 81) - Fresh legs late on but couldn't spark anything for Town. n/a

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Beckles, Hart, Sears.