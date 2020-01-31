Transfer deadline day: Shrewsbury Town loan exciting Southampton prospect Kayne Ramsay

The former Chelsea prodigy joined the Saints in 2017 and made his Premier League debut under Ralph Hasenhuttl against Manchester City in December the following year having only just turned 18.

Ramsay, who has captained the Saints' under-18s, is said to be an strong and pacy right-sided defensive option who is comfortable getting forward.

Shrewsbury were looking to add to that department with Donald Love and Ryan Sears, more natural defensive players, the current options.

The 19-year-old becomes Sam Ricketts' fourth signing of the January window after Sam Hart, Josh Vela and Conor McAleny.

It is likely to be a busy deadline day at Montgomery Waters Meadow as it is understood Salop will make a last-ditch bid to bring former fans' favourite Greg Docherty back from Rangers.

While there could also be an exit with interest mounting in defender Omar Beckles.

Ramsay's loan takes Town up to the full League One matchday quota of five loanees, joining Max O'Leary, Hart, McAleny and Callum Lang.

Boss Ricketts said: “He is extremely athletic, can carry the ball and drive the play forward and has strong potential.”