Transfer deadline day: Shrewsbury Town aim for dramatic Greg Docherty return

Sam Ricketts and Salop are looking to end the transfer window on a high and believe they can strike a loan deal with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Midfielder Docherty was a huge hit on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow last season and was crowned player of the season after scoring 10 goals and laying on 11 assists.

It is understood the 23-year-old, who has struggled for game time under Steven Gerrard at his boyhood Ibrox club, will head out on loan today and Shrewsbury appear well-placed to seal the move.

Docherty has been on the radar of a number of clubs this month and the midfielder was reported to have turned down ambitious League One outfit Peterborough’s approaches.

Sunderland were another club linked, but have stocked up their midfield elsewhere.

Shrewsbury have made no secret of their desire to bring Docherty back to the club and it appears their persistence could pay off.

Docherty is desperate for game time after kicking his heels at Rangers. He last featured for the Gers back in August.

His return would prove a mammoth coup for Ricketts’ side as they prepare for a crunch League One trip to Rochdale tomorrow ahead of the historic FA Cup tie at Anfield to take on Liverpool on Tuesday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, interest is growing from fellow League One clubs in Town centre-half Omar Beckles, who could be heading out today.

The 28-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer and has not been a first choice for Ricketts this season.

Former Wolves striker Leon Clarke was rumoured to be a target earlier in the window, but any move for the 34-year-old looks unlikely.