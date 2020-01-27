Shrewsbury Town stun Liverpool - What the papers say

Salop did their fans proud after recovering from 2-0 down to stun the Premier League leaders, European champions and World Club Cup winners.

Striker Jason Cummings scored twice in the second half and earned his club a dream trip to Liverpool after the opening goals from Curtis Jones and a Donald Love own goal.

It was the shock of the round with Shrewsbury earning a lucrative replay at Anfield.

Here's what the papers had to say:

Daily Star

Daily Star

Tattooed supersub Jason Cummings played his 'Joker' to silence Liverpool and earn Shrewsbury an Anfield date.

But Kop boss Jurgen Klopp said neither he or his first team stars will be involved in next Tuesday's replay.

The Times

The Times

Sam Ricketts looks to the floor of the home dressing room at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and composes himself. A smile, a pause. "You f***ers," the Shrewsbury Town manager says at full-time. "The game was there to be won and you just wanted to go to Anfield, didn't you?"

Times reporter Tom Roddy was allowed behind the scenes at Sundorne Castle and in the Meadow dressing room on a historic day for Town.

He explained how Ricketts and his staff prepared for the big day, hatched their plans with other fascinating detail from Shrewsbury's big day.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Jason Cummings was crowned King of Shrewsbury last night after his double strike clinched a money-spinning replay at Anfield for the League One side.

Cummings, a second-half sub said: "It was a dream come true against the best team in the world.

"I know it wasn't their first team, but it's still good.

"This is what the cup is all about."

Daily Express

Daily Express

Jason Cummings was the hero as Shrewsbury came from 2-0 down to draw with Liverpool and secure an FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield.

The League One side found themselves behind but mounted an incredible comeback in the second half.

Cummings would send the supporters into a frenzy as he equalised in the 75th minute and they could have even ended up winning the game as Josh Laurent came close.

The Guardian

The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp did not seek to make excuses after his side were held in the FA Cup by League One Shrewsbury, though he did indicate that the date of the replay will be a problem for Liverpool, as senior players have been given time off for a winter break.

The Shrewsbury manager, Sam Ricketts, confessed he had been worried about taking on the league leaders after seeing the scores from games played earlier on Sunday.

“I was just hoping someone could provide an upset, and I couldn’t be happier that it was us,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.

The belief within the group is unbelievable, I told the players at half-time the game was there for them. We could have won it too, but I think everybody wanted to go to Anfield.”

The Sun

The Sun

Shrewsbury Town's players celebrated their FA Cup draw with Liverpool by eating Nando's and listening to Drake.

The League One outfit battled back from 2-0 down at New Meadow to draw 2-2 with the European champions yesterday and having swapped shirts at full-time the dressing room was full of starstruck footballers.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

This was the day they will all remember when they came from 2-0 down to give mighty Liverpool, the champions-elect, one hell of a scare. And they could so easily have won it at the death.

Shrewsbury are 16th in League One, Liverpool are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League but it was a day when the minnows matched them after refusing to give up.

There is still nothing like the FA Cup. Nothing can match the David and Goliath upsets and, even though it ended in a draw, it felt like a victory for this grand, wonderful old competition.