FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town going to Chelsea if they win Liverpool replay

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury will head to Premier League heavyweights Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round – if they sink Liverpool at Anfield.

Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea (PA)

Town wowed the nation as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Jurgen Klopp's world champions on Sunday, with Jason Cummings the hero as he bagged a brace.

But they will be taking on a youthful Reds, managed by under-23s chief Neil Critchley, in the replay – date to be confirmed – as Klopp & Co have controversially vowed to stick to their winter break.

Now, Sam Ricketts' side have an added incentive to progress as they will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's charges if they win on Merseyside.

The Cup fifth-round tie is set to take place on or around Wednesday, March 4.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
