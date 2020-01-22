Menu

Watch: Shrewsbury Town joker Jason hoping for a winning streak against Liverpool

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Semi-naked Shrewsbury Town joker Jason Cummings stole the show as midfielder Dave Edwards was being interviewed by Sky Sport ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Jason Cummings dancing behind Dave Edwards

The Scottish striker stripped to his underpants, socks and trainers to show off his tattoos as he cavorted behind former Wolves ace Edwards.

The club tweeted the moment it was broadcast:

Later it added: "Apologies @SkySports for the intruder earlier. Our security measures have been tightened following the incident."

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrewsbury
