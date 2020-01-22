Watch: Shrewsbury Town joker Jason hoping for a winning streak against Liverpool

The Scottish striker stripped to his underpants, socks and trainers to show off his tattoos as he cavorted behind former Wolves ace Edwards.

The club tweeted the moment it was broadcast:

Apologies @SkySports for the intruder earlier. Our security measures have been tightened following the incident. 👮🤣 #Salop pic.twitter.com/tisbJYhrvr — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 22, 2020

Later it added: "Apologies @SkySports for the intruder earlier. Our security measures have been tightened following the incident."