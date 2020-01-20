Shrewsbury Town complete signing of midfielder Josh Vela from Hibernian

The 26-year-old penned a two-and-a-half year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow yesterday after bringing to an end his six month stay north of the border.

He left boyhood club Bolton Wanderers last summer to sign a three-year deal with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

But Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has brought the energetic versatile midfield man back to English football to make him Shrewsbury’s second deal of the January window after Sam Hart signed on loan from Blackburn last week.

It is understood Town saw off competition from league rivals Blackpool to seal the deal.

Vela said: "I would describe myself as an all-action midfielder who likes to get up and down the pitch. I like to get stuck in and hopefully I can chip in with a few goals - I can’t wait to get going.

“I know the gaffer because I played with him at Bolton. I know what he’s like, he’s an enthusiastic guy and I can’t wait to get going. He’s the one who pushed this through and I want to play for him.

"The ambition is to get promotion and push the club forward.”

Vela had not featured for Hibs since early November and is said to have been unsettled in Scotland and ready to play nearer to his north west home.

Advertising

He made 182 appearances in 17 years with the Trotters and hit 10 goals in a League One season.

The Salford-born schemer can play in a number of central midfield position and is said to be comfortable on the ball, as well as possessing a good engine.

Ricketts added: "It’s a real sign of intent by the club. The fact he’s willing to come to us shows what we are building as a club and as a team.

"He’s just a player with real good quality. You don’t play as many games as he has in the Championship without being a good player."