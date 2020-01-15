Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool: FA Cup ticket details confirmed

The first batch of tickets for the highly-anticipated tie against the European champions are available from 9am.

Sales for the fourth round tie, to be played on Sunday, January 26 (5pm kick-off), will be one ticket per supporter number.

Both Shrewsbury and Liverpool have agreed for standard matchday prices – meaning adult tickets will cost £20.

They then go on offer to loyalty point holders on a sliding scale – beginning with those with 10 or more points – from Sunday.

Order of sales goes as follows:

- Thursday, January 16 - Saturday 18 – Season ticket holders – one ticket each

- Sunday, January 19 – Supporters with 10-plus loyalty points – one ticket each

- Monday, January 20 – Supporters with 5–9 loyalty points – one ticket each

- Tuesday, January 21 – Supporters with 3–4 loyalty points – one ticket each

- Wednesday, January 22 – Supporters with 2 loyalty points – one ticket each

- Thursday, January 23 – Supporters with one loyalty point – one ticket each

- Friday, January 24 – Any remaining tickets on general sale

This game is not included in the season ticket and holders will need to purchase a ticket for the tie. There will be no discount for fan card holders.

Sam Ricketts' side booked the Montgomery Waters Meadow fourth round tie against Jurgen Klopp's Reds with a thrilling late victory over Championship side Bristol City last night.

Tickets can be purchased at the Meadow ticket office, over the phone on 01743 273943 and via the club's online ticket sales website.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell admits that, while ticketing for games of this magnitude is difficult, he believes the club have executed the process as fair as possible.

“All of our phones and emails have gone a bit nuts since the final whistle," Caldwell said: “It’s going to be a massive game under the lights at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“We have done very well in the FA Cup in recent years. It’s good for all of the staff in every department to get used to these bigger occasions. The more you do them, the more you know what to do and learn from them.

“These games are always difficult when it comes to ticketing. We could sell the stadium out three times over. There is never an easy way to allocate tickets when there is such demand.

“Hopefully we have come up with the fairest way. Season ticket holders and Sovereign members get their ticket, as they should do. Those with loyalty points will also get the chance – the more loyal you are, the more chance of getting a ticket.

“You look at the capacity of 9875, you take the away end away which is around 1800 tickets and then you will lose some for camera platforms and things like that

“People with the most loyalty points should get them. Looking at the numbers, it will be down to people with maybe one or two loyalty points. It’s important that people who have supported the Club all season get a chance to get tickets.

“There is no price increase. Fair play to Liverpool, they have let us do our normal pricing strategy – that’s great for both sets of fans. You will be seeing the world champions for the same price as a League One game.

"We now have Liverpool to think about in the coming days. Financially it is a boost, with the live TV fee and the prize money from tonight. It's not just about the money; it's about creating memories for Shrewsbury Town fans.

"We've had to plan for this since the draw was made. Both clubs need to make provisions, even though you don't want to talk about it. We have spoken to the guys at the Supporters Parliament as well.

"We had Wolves last year, West Ham before that – the bigger games are good for everyone. It’s good for the staff to experience it too.”