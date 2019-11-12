Exclusive: Grenada chief sends Shrewsbury Town partnership offer

Former captain Cheney Joseph, who is now the visionary for the nation’s football team, says Shrewsbury have built a new following on the tiny Caribbean island thanks to their international stars.

Town defenders Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles have helped the Spice Isle to the verge of qualification for the flagship Gold Cup tournament – and now captain Ollie Norburn has been called up to represent them as well.

And Joseph has requested chairman Roland Wycherley and the club consider an official relationship. He has also extended an offer of invitation to visit his homeland.

He told the Shropshire Star: “To the owner and friends, I want to say that we’re open to any consideration they are having.

“Whether it means if Shrewsbury want to be the first club to ever visit Grenada for the off season it’s more than fine and we’re ready to work with them.

“What I hope as a first step is for the councillor general for Grenada, Lakisha Grant, she’s in the UK, I’m hopeful she may come and watch one of the games.

“Thereafter I’m hoping if the club itself sees an opportunity to build a partnership that they can benefit. There are so many young players who are exceptionally good but not exposed to the best training.

“I’m not hoping the club will make itself Grenadian and void itself of young players in the UK, but I’m hoping we can become a Cinderella story, like Romeo and Juliet.”

Pierre, Beckles and Norburn could all be in action for Grenada in St Kitts & Nevis on Thursday, where a win would secure qualification to the Gold Cup in 2021 for just the third time in their history.