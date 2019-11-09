Ollie Norburn called up by Grenada

The Town skipper joins club team-mates Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre with the Spice Boys for the coming week's international break.

Grenada have Concacaf Nations League group clashes against St Kitts & Nevis and Belize to confirm their place in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Midfielder Norburn qualifies for the Caribbean nation through his grandfather. He is Town's third international, meaning next weekend's League One clash at Doncaster was postponed.