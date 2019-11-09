Menu

Ollie Norburn called up by Grenada

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ollie Norburn has become the third Shrewsbury Town player called up to international football by Grenada.

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town skipper joins club team-mates Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre with the Spice Boys for the coming week's international break.

Grenada have Concacaf Nations League group clashes against St Kitts & Nevis and Belize to confirm their place in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Midfielder Norburn qualifies for the Caribbean nation through his grandfather. He is Town's third international, meaning next weekend's League One clash at Doncaster was postponed.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

