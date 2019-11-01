Menu

Shrewsbury Town received no contact from Swindon Town over Anthony Grant

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts says there has been no contact from Swindon Town about extending the loan of midfielder Anthony Grant.

Anthony Grant has been performing well on loan at Swindon (AMA)

The experienced midfielder, 32, has caught the eye with the Robins where he has made 10 appearances since completing the loan switch on deadline day in September.

Former Town midfielder Richie Wellens, who is in charge of League Two Swindon, admitted he would ‘love’ to extend Grant’s stay in Wiltshire, which comes to an end in January.

Ricketts allowed Grant to leave on loan after the defensive midfielder was frozen out during pre-season, where he was told to train with the youth team.

The Shrews boss said: “We’ve had no contact from them so there’s nothing to comment on.

“Granty’s gone there and done well and I’m not surprised because he’s a good player and they’re having a good season. If Swindon want to get in touch they will and if they don’t then they don’t.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

