Shrewsbury Town duo enjoy the spice of life with Grenada

The unlikely bond between the Caribbean island and Salop is growing by the fixture as Town’s stoppers have helped their nation to an unbeaten campaign in their Concacaf Nations League group stages, which act as qualifiers for the 2021 Gold Cup.

Grenada picked up four points in home and away games against French Guiana, who are second in the four-team League B Group A.

Shalrie Joseph’s side, who back themselves at their Kirani James Athletic Stadium home in front of a carnival atmosphere, picked up a creditable point in a goalless draw in neighbouring French Guinea, where Beckles and Pierre – as captain – led the way to an impressive clean sheet.

But the Spice Boys were too strong at home despite Beckles’ unavailability due to a one-match ban after two yellow cards at home.

They were hampered further after Ricky Modeste was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity before the hour mark.

That disadvantage only inspired Grenada on and Jamal Charles, who plays his football in Honduras, scored his third match-winner in four games.

The presence of skipper Pierre, who won his ninth cap, and newly-capped Beckles, who has made three appearances for the birthplace of his late father, have provided a strong platform for the nation to qualify for the Gold Cup for the first time since 2011.

Last month they climbed 13 places to 160th in the FIFA rankings, the highest shift of any nation. They can confirm qualification in next month’s final group fixtures away at St Kitts and Nevis and at home to Belize.

Advertising

Cheney Joseph, chairman of the Grenada Football Association, has struck up an online rapport with Town fans. The former international is grateful for Shrewsbury's support.

He said: "We want to formalise our relationship with the club and appreciate the support provided thus far.

"We recognise the club has invested in these players but their action has shown they are also keen to see football in the Caribbean grow."