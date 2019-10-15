Marcus Rashford spurs on Shrewsbury Town defender Ro-Shaun Williams

Manchester United and Three Lions hot-shot Rashford has been spotted at Montgomery Waters Meadow supporting ex-Old Trafford stopper Williams since he made the switch in January.

The duo have been close friends since their early primary school days and were former team-mates at renowned south Manchester junior side Fletcher Moss Rangers before coming through ranks together at United.

Impressive youngster Williams admits support from Rashford, who has won 35 caps for England, is 'normal' thanks to the duos' close friendship, but his pal's reputation in the game is not lost on the Shrewsbury starlet.

"With Marcus we've been friends and both played for the same local team," said Williams, who is also close to Jesse Lingard and other United academy graduates.

"I've known him since I was four or five, my brother and his brother are good friends as well.

"Him coming to support me is just normal. We always speak about football to each other and say 'keep going' or whatever.

"We look out for each other as normal friends. He really is a big person in football."

Williams' mature displays have made a huge impression at Shrewsbury after the defender opted to leave his boyhood club to get a first taste of senior football.

The defender is noticeably vocal on the pitch with the demands he demands.

"I think it's what everyone wants," added Williams, who has already played 24 times for Town, on his demeanour. "Sometimes I talk in games just to keep my concentration, to make sure I'm staying focused.

"Whether it's Scott (Golbourne), Dave (Edwards) or Moro (Steve Morison) they'll come speak to me and obviously I'm going to listen because they're experienced and older.

"And then when people dig you out on the pitch you have to deal with it. I should dig them out as well, that's what you want in a team. You want to push each other and demand from each other."

Williams had trained with United's first-team but his only other dressing room experience was at youth level.

He added: "Previously everyone is like me, coming in and we're all giddy because we're young.

"But (here) other people have other problems, they've got kids, they might have done the school run at 7 or 8am then come to training. I'm just free really!"