Shrewsbury's Omar Beckles: I expect better of myself

The defender felt that Sam Ricketts’ side ‘folded’ after conceding the first goal against the visitors, despite looking comfortable for the opening 30 minutes.

It was Town’s first defeat in three games and also ended their unbeaten home record in League One.

Beckles, 27, said: “Physically I don’t feel too bad. I’m just very, very disappointed in my own performance.

“Obviously earlier on it was a comfortable game but the second half wasn’t the kind of performance that I want to associate with myself.

“There were too many stray passes. These things happen but you have to live and learn.”

The Grenada international, who has been in good form this season, added: “Of course we are gutted.

“It felt like we didn’t respond. It felt like we folded a little and it’s not like us, it’s disappointing. We need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I’d definitely say it’s a mindset more than anything. We’ve just got to stick together at the end of the day.”

Boss Ricketts admitted that the opening goal, which came against the run of play, knocked the stuffing out of his side and that Town lacked belief thereafter.

Despite Shrewsbury, whose next fixture is a trip to 20th-placed Tranmere – managed by Micky Mellon – on Saturday, struggling to respond against the Cod Army, Beckles insisted there were no question marks around the squad’s attitude.

“The lads want to do something. I wouldn’t question the lads’ attitude. They want to be winners,” the defender added.

“We were dejected, disappointed massively. It’s obviously an indication of what we want to do this season. We have to go again.

“I think it would have been a nice game to really stake a claim in the league but it’s early doors.

“It’s not what we wanted, but I’m pretty sure that we can learn from this experience. I’d rather do it now than later in the season. We can build a run.”

Beckles felt Joey Barton’s visitors were streetwise on their way to the 3-0 victory.

“They’ve got experienced players and are very streetwise,” he said. “They knew what they were doing.

“They got the goal, did the utmost to protect it. We wanted to impose ourselves but it left us exposed.”