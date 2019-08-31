Sam Ricketts delighted with Shrewsbury's Donald Love

The free transfer signing from Sunderland has been labelled as ‘dependable’ by boss Ricketts after a fine start to his Shrewsbury career where he has impressed his new supporters.

Former Manchester United youngster Love had a tough time towards the end of his Black Cats career and was released with a year left on his Stadium of Light contract – to some distasteful comments from Sunderland fans.

But Love, who has played every minute of League One football so far at right wing-back for Town, has settled in seamlessly and won admirers rather than going under the radar.

“I think he’s done very well. Every game you can see him improve,” said Ricketts when asked about the former Scotland youth international’s early-season form.

“He’s probably growing in confidence and I’m really pleased that supporters have taken to him because he’s an easy player that maybe would go under the radar a little bit and no-one really appreciate what he does.

“Like I said when I signed him, he’s a player with terrific talent and he probably just needs a home to flourish.

“That’s exactly what we’re about. We’ll help and support him and give him a set up to go and express himself.”

Love barely played any football for Sunderland in League One last term owing to a serious ankle injury. He is expected to remain in Town’s team in the big league clash at Ipswich today.

Ricketts added: “He does work extremely hard but that’s part of his position and characteristics.

“There’s certain positions on the pitch that you need a seven or eight out of 10 every week and that’s certainly Donald.”