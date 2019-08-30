Shrewsbury Town's clash with Peterborough postponed

The game was due to take place on Saturday, September 7, at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But it will now be re-arranged after Aaron Pierre, Omar Beckles and Ryan Giles all received international call-ups.

Pierre and Beckles have been called up by Grenada – with Beckles joining up with the Caribbean side for the first time.

Giles will feature for England under-20s and coincidently could play at Montgomery Waters Meadow with the Three Lions due to take on the Netherlands on September 5.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said: "It’s a great honour to play for your county and I’m really pleased for them all.

“It shows how well they have been playing for Shrewsbury Town to be called up by their countries.

“With the Peterborough game now postponed that gives a little extra time for some of the players to get over their injuries.”

A date for Shrewsbury's re-arranged clash with Peterborough is yet to be confirmed.