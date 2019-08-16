Shrewsbury sign Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson on season-long loan

The 24-year-old will boost Town's options in an area where they have been hit by injuries in the early weeks of the season.

Boss Sam Ricketts revealed he had been chasing Thompson, a player he he played alongside while they were both on loan at Swindon, for quite a while.

"Louis is a great young player, a player who worked himself from Swindon to Norwich," Ricketts told the club website.

"He is someone who I have been after for about three months now, so it's nice when something finally ticks over the line.

"He's a great player with a great pedigree and some we are delighted to have in.

"Louis is really dynamic with or without the ball, he is high energy with some quality as well.

"That's why he's at Norwich and he's been with the first team over pre-season, I was told he may be with the first team all year so that shows the quality he has.

"We are hoping to get him into the squad, get him some game time and get him up to speed."

Thompson signed a new four-year deal with the Canaries last October after battling back from two years out injured.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said at the time: “It is a sign of how much we believe in him.

“He was out for two years and that’s a pretty long period for a player on professional football level, but he was always there with such big passion for this club and for this group and even during his rehab he was close to the team and desperate each and every day to be together with the boys and work so hard.

“It’s totally deserved that he is in a position where he can sign a new contract because he proved in the recent weeks that he is able to play in the top level for us and it is a really good moment to show our support for him.

"But I am also pleased that we have for the future because he is an important part of my plans.”