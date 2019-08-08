Shrewsbury Town and Sam Ricketts have an eye on today's transfer deadline

The 5pm closing time for the top two divisions does not directly affect Shrewsbury, whose transfer window – alongside other League One and League Two clubs – shuts on Monday, September 2.

But, while Premier League and Championship outfits can’t sign players permanently or on loan after 5pm today, they can sell or loan players to League One and League Two until the beginning of September.

Town have been linked with a loan for West Brom midfielder Sam Field, who is of interest, but the 21-year-old also has Championship trackers, while Shrews are understood to be in a similar position with Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh.

Should the duo, and any other Town loan targets, miss out on Championship loans this evening, then they could get the green light to make a League One move before September 2, thus strengthening Town’s hand.

Boss Sam Ricketts admitted he has had an eye on leaving loan places available for after today’s initial deadline.

Ricketts said: “It’s a hard one, this is the first time it (the deadline) has happened like this.

“Last year everyone finished on the same day. This year League One and League Two get another move and Conference can do anything whenever they want to.

“It does add a different dynamic to the transfer window. But it’s a tough one, our season has already started and you want players in as soon as you can.

“But at the same time there might be one or two players that become available after that weren’t before, so you’re trying to keep space back in your squad for that one extra something special to come in.

“That’s why you try to keep one or two loan players back.”

Town are believed to be eyeing up another central midfielder and centre-forward before their business ceases on September 2.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Josh Laurent has suffered a setback from his return from injury.

Laurent played 40 minutes as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth and caught the eye but felt another muscle injury and will undergo a scan and assessed by the club.

Ricketts revealed a couple of other players have felt niggles but he is hoping they will clear for Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.