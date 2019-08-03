Sam Ricketts admits he cannot guarantee Luke Waterfall game time after Grimsby Town links

Waterfall was left out of the Town 18 that beat Portsmouth 1-0 on the opening day of the League One season amid reported interest from League Two Grimsby Town.

The big centre-half finds himself bottom of the five-man central defensive pecking order behind Saturday's imperious starting trio of Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre, as well as Omar Beckles.

Ricketts admitted there has been interest in Waterfall, who turned 29 last week and is one year into a three-year deal, but nothing sufficient to suit club and player.

The boss said: "Luke and I have had a very honest conversation.

"He's a lad I really like and he's done very, very well for us and he understands the situation.

"He's still part of what we're doing here. I can't guarantee him football and he's obviously aware of that.

"As for everything else that's just football and we're take care of that as and when it happens.

"He's perfectly part of what we want to do here. A great lad loved by the players and myself as well.

"There's been a little bit of interest in him because he's a good player and that's ultimately it but nothing has come up which suits the club or Luke."

Waterfall made 53 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign with Salop last season and won regular praise from Ricketts for his aerial dominance but the boss has moved to strengthen his central defensive options this summer.