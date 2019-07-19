Shrewsbury Town kick off EFL Trophy with Port Vale trip

Sam Ricketts’ men head to Burslem to take on John Askey’s League Two Valiants on Tuesday, September 3 (7.45pm) for the first of their three group games.

That tie is followed by the visits of Newcastle United’s under-21s and Macclesfield Town to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Invited side Newcastle bring their youth side to Shropshire on Tuesday, September 24 (7.30pm).

Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield, who are also in League Two, visit Shrewsbury on Tuesday, November 12 (7.30pm) for the final northern group D game.

The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage, which is likely to start in December.

Town reached the competition’s final at Wembley in 2018, losing 1-0 to Lincoln City.

Admission prices for fixtures at the Meadow are £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.