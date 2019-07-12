Shrewsbury Town suffer double injury blow abroad

Midfielder Norburn – Town’s record signing – recently signed a new three-year contract, while goalkeeper Murphy arrived at the club from Bury earlier this month.

The duo are set to see specialists in the UK on Monday once Town arrive back from Albufeira.

“Injuries are always disappointing and to have lost Ollie and Joe for the foreseeable future is a blow,” boss Sam Ricketts told Shrewsbury’s official website. “It is important they get the best treatment but also that they stay close to the group while they are doing that.

“They both are disappointed that they won’t be involved in the first team for a while but we will all be there to help them along during their recovery.”

Norburn picked up a injury earlier in the week and has been left in a knee brace ahead of seeing a specialist, while X-rays have revealed that Murphy has fractured his foot, leaving him in a protective boot.

Murphy and Bristol City loanee Max O’Leary were set to battle it out for the number one jersey, with youngster Cameron Gregory heading out on loan.

And Ricketts confirmed those plans may now change. He said: “With the keepers, the initial plan was to get Cam Gregory out on loan but we will have to assess the situation and decide on what’s the best course of action.”

Josh Laurent had also picked up an injury during Friday’s game behind closed doors against Wolves – though the outlook is better for the attacking midfielder.

He is responding well to treatment as he undertakes rehabilitation in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Daniel Udoh has finally linked up with the squad overseas after his visa came through, while Dave Edwards and Scott Golbourne have started to join in training as they continue their comebacks from injury.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury are one of a number of clubs looking at former Manchester United right-back Donald Love, the Shropshire Star understands.

The 24-year-old former Scotland under-21 international is set to leave Sunderland this summer after three years on Wearside.

Town are in the market for a right-back after James Bolton left the club to join League One rivals Portsmouth last month.