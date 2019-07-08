Menu

Alex Gilliead closing in on Scunthorpe United switch – reports

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town winger Alex Gilliead is on the verge of completing a move to Scunthorpe United, according to reports in Lincolnshire.

Alex Gilliead is set for a Town exit (AMA)

The 23-year-old joined from boyhood club Newcastle on a two-year deal last summer and scored three goals in 35 appearances last season, 23 as a starter.

But, with Shrews boss Sam Ricketts looking to utilise a system without wingers, Gilliead looks set to move on and join former Town boss Paul Hurst at Glanford Park.

Gilliead has not travelled to Portugal with Shrewsbury and is finalising his move to the relegated League One side.

