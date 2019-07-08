Alex Gilliead closing in on Scunthorpe United switch – reports

The 23-year-old joined from boyhood club Newcastle on a two-year deal last summer and scored three goals in 35 appearances last season, 23 as a starter.

But, with Shrews boss Sam Ricketts looking to utilise a system without wingers, Gilliead looks set to move on and join former Town boss Paul Hurst at Glanford Park.

Gilliead has not travelled to Portugal with Shrewsbury and is finalising his move to the relegated League One side.