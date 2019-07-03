Ollie Norburn signs new Shrewsbury Town deal

The club record signing, who joined from Tranmere Rovers last summer, had been linked with a move to Town’s League One rivals Peterborough United.

Though he still had two years remaining on his previous deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Norburn has now agreed improved terms that keep him with Town until the summer of 2022.

“I’m delighted it’s got done and will end recent speculation,” Norburn told the club’s official website. “It means I’m going to continue to be a Shrewsbury Town player for the upcoming and next few seasons.”

And after scoring 11 goals in 49 appearances in his first season in Shropshire, the 26-year-old is looking to kick on.

“It was good last season but personally I think there is more to come from me,” he added. “I’m now looking forward to the getting fit over pre-season, looking forward to the new season and having a good year.”