Sam Ricketts to run rule over Shrewsbury winger Abo Eisa

The Shrewsbury chief revealed there is interest in Eisa, believed to be in the form of a temporary move away from Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The winger has a number of suitors and could find it difficult breaking into Ricketts’ first-choice formation, which does not accommodate natural wingers – meaning a loan looks a likely move.

Eisa, 23, has not had a sustained run in the Town team since joining as a highly-rated prospect from non-league Wealdstone in January 2018.

He has a year left on his current deal, signed in January, plus an extra year option in the club’s favour.

“Abo has got real, real good ability and is a player that I see so much potential in,” said Ricketts.

“It’s why I was so keen to see him play games in the second half of the season which he did.

“He’s shown the reason why he’s highly sought after. There is interest in him because he’s a good player but he’s one I want to have a look at and see where he’s up to.

“Because he’s one that has very good attributes to go and have a good career. It’s really important we see where he’s up to.”

Advertising

There is believed to be strong League Two interest in Eisa, who Town beat off rivals to sign 18 months ago.

The Sudanese-born flyer spent the second half of the campaign on loan at League Two Colchester but his form tailed off after starting brightly.

He looks likely to join Town team-mates out on tour in Portugal.

Ricketts revealed he has had a couple of trialists in at Sundorne Castle, but he said it is too early to make a decision on them.

Midfielder Sam Jones has left Town after cancelling his contract by mutual consent. Jones, 27, made just five appearances in 18 months.

Meanwhile, Town faced off against Welsh champions TNS in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Sundorne yesterday.