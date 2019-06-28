Shrewsbury Town pair on the road to recovery

Midfielder Edwards, 33, underwent ankle surgery at the beginning of the summer and has started running outside at Sundorne Castle.

Boss Sam Ricketts’ fellow former Wolves team-mate Golbourne, 31, is also recovering from knee damage he sustained on the final day of last season.

Edwards is taking on light jogging before the management staff decide whether he is ready to up the tempo. It is yet to be decided how much pre-season friendly action he will see.

“Edo is just back running. It’s a case that he’s back outside,” said Ricketts, whose side returned for pre-season training on Monday.

“When I say running I mean literally jogging and then, if there’s no reaction, then we do a little bit more the next day.

“He’s ahead of schedule, but like anything I don’t want to rush him.

“It’s really good he’s ahead of schedule and making really good progress but I don’t want to force him.”

Asked if it was the plan for Edwards to be available for the August 3 curtain-raiser against Portsmouth, Ricketts replied: “Yes, hopefully.

Advertising

“We’ll see. Whether that just means fit but not able to play much of pre-season or (whether) he can play pre-season – we’ll see nearer the time.

“The plan is to get him back and as soon as we can push him we’ll be pushing him physically, then drip-feeding him into games.”

Left-sided defender Golbourne joined as a free agent in January and made 15 appearances. He signed a new two-year deal this summer.

“Scott is really good. He’s out of his brace and back running now,” added the boss.

Advertising

“He’s straight-line running now. Andy (Johnson, fitness coach) took him for a run on Monday and was amazed just how fit he was for a guy that’s been in a brace.

“He’s ahead of schedule, a bit like Edo, and it’s making sure when he comes back he is going to stay back. We won’t rush him.”

Defensive academy graduate Ryan Sears, 20, is continuing his rehab from a long-term ACL injury alongside experienced forward Lenell John-Lewis.

John-Lewis, 30, was offered a new six-month deal and, while not expected back fit for the start of the season, it is thought he will be in contention before his new contract expires.