No rush to bring goalkeepers in, says Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

Town get pre-season training proper under way on Monday without a senior goalkeeper in the building.

Second-year professional Cameron Gregory is under contract while Ricketts revealed negotiations are ongoing with former Coventry keeper Charles-Cook, who joined on a free transfer as a back-up option in January and has been offered a new deal.

And despite his squad returning to training, Shrews boss Ricketts will not be forced into signing a goalkeeper that he doesn’t want. Last season’s No.1 Steve Arnold left for League Two Northampton.

When asked about the search for a goalkeeper, he replied: “Yes it’s fine.

“We’ve got our targets and it’s just trying to get the right people in.

“We’ll sign a couple of keepers.

“There is no mad rush. We’ll get some in sooner rather than later.

“But it’s like anything, getting the right people.”

Town struggled in that department last season as Arnold, signed as a free last summer, claimed the No.1 a quarter into the season after loan shot-stopper Joel Coleman failed to impress.

Arnold kept the shirt and performed well for the majority of his 32 appearances before injury allowed another loan keeper, Jonathan Mitchell, in the sticks.

“Definitely it’s a key position,” added Ricketts. There’s no point playing really well and losing 1-0 because of an error.

“Everyone will make errors and keepers will make errors but you need to keep them as low as you can.

“Reice was made an offer at the end of last season and negotiations are still ongoing – that’s the situation with that.”

Meanwhile, Town have appointed Andy Johnson as their new fitness coach.

Johnson, formerly of Stoke and Birmingham, meets up with the squad on Monday. He comes in to replace Marc Lindsey.