Shrewsbury Town to face Rotherham in Carabao Cup

Last night’s draw, which took place in a north London supermarket, handed Town a home tie against the Millers.

The clash, scheduled to take place in the week beginning August 12, will be the first time the clubs have met since Rotherham claimed promotion at Shrewsbury’s expense with a 2-1 win at Wembley 13 months ago.

They were promptly relegated after just one season in the Championship and will again compete with Town in the third tier this term.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said: “A home draw is great, it’ll be a really tough game against one of the favourites for promotion who were a little unlucky to get relegated last season.

“We have put some excellent performances together in the cup competitions since I’ve been here so we’ll be looking to get through to the next round and enjoy another cup run.”

Albion were drawn at home to Championship rivals Millwall. It means the Baggies will host the Lions at The Hawthorns twice in the opening days of the season.

They are scheduled to first welcome them on Saturday, May 10 in the Championship, with the cup tie taking place the following midweek. Stoke City have been drawn away to Wigan.