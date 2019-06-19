Menu

Shrewsbury Town sign Steve Morison on season long loan from Millwall

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have signed Millwall striker Steve Morison on a season-long loan.

Steve Morison (AMA)

The 35-year-old links up with Town to make him the third summer signing under Sam Ricketts, joining for the entirety of the 2019/20 season.

Morison has previous experience with a selection of big clubs including Leeds, Norwich and the Lions, having made more than 250 appearances for the latter.

“It was a sad day to leave Millwall,” he said.

“However I wanted to join what Sam’s doing here. The opportunity has come up here and he’s been well backed by the chairman.

“It’s nice to come down today and see the ground and the training ground, you can really see what Sam’s trying to put into place. His backroom staff are fantastic as well.

“I can’t wait to get involved, as I said earlier it was a tough moment when the realisation came that I had to leave Millwall, but coming here and meeting Sam and the Chairman has put a smile back on my face.

“I’ve always played lots of games each season. Last year was probably the first time I’ve not played as many games.

"Obviously, I’ve got no guarantee that I’m going to play here but I’d like to think that my experience, ability and success stands me in good stead. Hopefully, I can come here and help be a part of Sam’s project."

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

