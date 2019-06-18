Shrewsbury Town set to seal signing of experienced Millwall striker Steve Morison

The 35-year-old will become Sam Ricketts' third new signing of the summer.

The former Wales international, who won 20 caps for his country where he was team-mates with Ricketts, scored once in 15 starts for the Lions last season. He made 44 outings in total.

Powerful frontman Morison, who turns 36 at the end of August, had another year on his contract at The Den after triggering a clause at the end of last season.

Morison was an integral part of Millwall side that won promotion from League One in 2017, netting 19 goals that term.

He has made more than 600 career appearances and scored almost 250 goals in all competitions.

The forward has been studying his coaching badges with boss Ricketts.

The former Norwich and Leeds man would follow Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Udoh as new signings at Town this summer.