Shrewsbury Town interested in swoop for AFC Telford United top scorer Daniel Udoh

The 22-year-old hot-shot has caught the eye for the New Bucks Head side after netting 26 goals in all competitions – a record for the Bucks since reforming.

Udoh, who was born in Nigeria but lives in Shrewsbury, has impressed with his all-round game as well as superb finishing ability.

And it is believed Sam Ricketts’ Salop may pursue his services in the summer after a prolific debut campaign at Telford.

His super goal haul came in 46 appearances this term, a better strike rate than one in two.

But Town will do battle with a number of other Football League clubs for the hot-shot’s signature.

The Lagos-born frontman is out of contract at the New Bucks Head and Telford would receive compensation if he moves on.

Udoh, who has played for a number of non-league teams including Chester and Leamington, was part of the renowned academy at Crewe Alexandra but was released last summer.

The striker does have experience of the Football League, making 15 appearances for Crewe in League One and Two.

The path directly between neighbours Telford and Shrewsbury is not a well-trodden one.

Defenders Stuart Whitehead and Trevor Challis both left the New Bucks Head for Gay Meadow in 2004, the same summer Town looked at a move for fellow Bucks defender Sam Ricketts.

Academy graduate George Hughes has announced he is leaving the club having come through the ranks aged eight.

The midfielder has been on professional terms at Shrewsbury since 2017 but will not have his contract renewed.

The 20-year-old has had loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and Newtown. Fellow graduates Christos Shelis and John McAtee are expected to follow suit.