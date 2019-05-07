Sam Ricketts relishing his learning curve at Shrewsbury Town

Welshman Ricketts completed his first season in management by guiding Town to League One safety.

The 37-year-old, who joined from National League Wrexham in December, managed eight wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats in his 32 matches in charge this season.

Ricketts has repeatedly stressed his desire to improve upon a battle with relegation next season after putting his mark on the club this summer.

“It feels like about five weeks – it’s gone that quickly with so much going on,” Ricketts said of his first season at the helm.

“For me it’s been great. I’ve loved it, good times and bad. There’s been more good than bad.

“There’s been a few moments where you can see where you need to improve and get better and hopefully we can do that over time.

“But it’s been great, I’ve really enjoyed it, the supporters have been excellent.

“What’s pleasing is we’ve come out the other side of what could have been a really difficult situation but we’ve come out fairly comfortably.”

Advertising

The manager continued: “It’s my first full season. I’ve been in football since I was 16 but this is my first in management.

“It’s hard coming into a club during a season, I’ve learned that and I’ve learned a lot in my first year.

“But I’ve loved it. The players and supporters have been excellent and the biggest thing I can say is we pulled ourselves safe with a few games to go.”

Ricketts said the hard work for building to next season begins now with little time for any relaxation.

Advertising

He made eight first-team signings in January to help Town towards the crucial safety mark.

Ro-Shaun Williams, Tyrese Campbell and Scott Golbourne have been regulars since, while keeper Jonathan Mitchell has also played his part.

Asked about the January improvement, he added: “It’s probably closer to my team. We had a transfer window. Generally people say it takes three transfer windows to turn things around.

“There will obviously be departures, naturally, loan players going back and that’s football.

“We try to deal with it, improve and get better.

“It will be busy, planning, organising and looking ahead. It’s an opportunity to hopefully improve and see where it takes us.”