Ryan Barnett to stay at Shrewsbury Town as Salop prepare to exercise contract option

The 19-year-old winger's Town deal is up this summer but boss Sam Ricketts confirmed Salop will extend his stay for a further year.

Barnett has caught the eye on loan at neighbours AFC Telford United, putting in a string of lively displays as Gavin Cowan's men had a tilt at the National League North play-offs.

The Telford-born attacker, who came through the schoolboy ranks at Shrews, has been officially recalled from his Bucks loan to feature in Saturday evening's end of season clash against rivals Walsall, where the Saddlers could be relegated.

Ricketts said: "We have an option on his contract which we will be exercising.

"He's certainly got the potential to be a star. The loan has been good for him, he's been able to play regularly, earn the right to play.

"He's produced man of the match performances and been unlucky not to play a couple of times. It's been a good experience for him."