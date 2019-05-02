Menu

Advertising

Ryan Barnett to stay at Shrewsbury Town as Salop prepare to exercise contract option

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Exciting youngster Ryan Barnett is set to remain at the club with Shrewsbury ready to exercise a year option in his contract.

Ryan Barnett in action for Town (AMA)

The 19-year-old winger's Town deal is up this summer but boss Sam Ricketts confirmed Salop will extend his stay for a further year.

Barnett has caught the eye on loan at neighbours AFC Telford United, putting in a string of lively displays as Gavin Cowan's men had a tilt at the National League North play-offs.

The Telford-born attacker, who came through the schoolboy ranks at Shrews, has been officially recalled from his Bucks loan to feature in Saturday evening's end of season clash against rivals Walsall, where the Saddlers could be relegated.

Ricketts said: "We have an option on his contract which we will be exercising.

"He's certainly got the potential to be a star. The loan has been good for him, he's been able to play regularly, earn the right to play.

"He's produced man of the match performances and been unlucky not to play a couple of times. It's been a good experience for him."

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport AFC Telford United
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News