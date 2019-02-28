Anthony Grant: Decision on my future is with Shrewsbury Town

Grant, whose impressive performances are likely to see him scoop a number of club awards this season, sees his Town contract expire this summer – though there is an option to extend it for a further year.

The midfield general again caught the eye with a tireless man-of-the-match display in Tuesday night’s success against Doncaster.

Grant, who will be 32 in June, says – should boss Sam Ricketts include him in his plans – then chairman Roland Wycherley and Shrewsbury ‘know what do do’ to get him tied down.

“It’s not up to me, is it?” Grant said when asked about prolonging his Salop career.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. It’s up to the chairman and obviously if the gaffer wants me then obviously they know what they have to do.”

“The fans are alright!” the former Peterborough, Port Vale and Crewe midfielder smiled.

“They’ve taken to me, I’ve taken to them. I try to do my best and that rubs off on the young ones.

“You’ve got to try to be consistent and get your best performances in week in, week out.”

Grant will miss Town’s next two games, against drop zone rivals AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale, after collecting his 10th League One yellow card of the season in midweek.

But his absence is eased by the return from suspension of Ollie Norburn and Dave Edwards.

Grant revealed he felt a change was required at Shrewsbury in the sacking of former boss John Askey in November.

“There obviously had to be a change (in manager) and the chairman did it,” he added.

“Coyney and Eric (Ramsay) came in and changed some stuff. Now the gaffer’s come in and done what he’s done.

“Eric and Coyney are still helping the boys out.”

The defensive midfielder came closest to his first goal for Shrewsbury by smashing the near post during last weekend’s fine 2-1 win at Peterborough.

Grant is desperate to open his account for the club after going 59 games for former club Posh without netting.

“I’m probably in the top five shooters at the club so I need a goal and deserve a goal but we’ll see,” Grant said. “I’ll leave the goalscoring to Tyrese, Fey, Holloway and all those guys.

“All our striking options have got different attributes, then you’ve got Norbs, Doch and Josh who have all scored goals this season. It frees them up, if I’m mucking up their work then we’re all happy.”