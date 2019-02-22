Peterborough v Shrewsbury Town preview: Scott Golbourne happy to be back in the game

After getting three League One games under his belt for Shrewsbury Town, the 30-year-old left-back is eyeing another place in former team-mate Sam Ricketts’ XI at Peterborough tomorrow.

Golbourne joined as a free agent in a busy January for Town, where 10 players arrived in total. He came in as experienced competition to push fellow full-back Ryan Haynes.

The former Wolves defender had been back at Compton, Wolves’ training base, before Christmas to keep his fitness up while unattached. Golbourne admits he owes a lot to former AFC Telford boss Rob Edwards – now youth boss at Molineux – for allowing him in to stay fit.

That’s when, after Edwards and Ricketts put their heads together, the Shrewsbury boss was alerted to the defender’s will to get back involved.

And Golbourne is extremely satisfied to be back in a competitive environment at Town.

“I was fortunate to go back in at Wolves. Rob Edwards gave me the opportunity. I’m really grateful,” said Golbourne, who was released by Bristol City at the end of last season after a loan at MK Dons ended in League One relegation.

“The gaffer here knows Rob and he gave me a call. It ticked all boxes, it couldn’t be more perfect.

“I’m back in playing at a good level, it’s close to home, I know the gaffer well, Dave Edwards – another old team-mate of mine – had just signed.

Advertising

“It was like all the stars lined up. It’s a fantastic opportunity. I feel pleased and blessed it’s come about at the right time.”

The family man, whose eldest child is 13, also has an 11-month old baby and he admitted time away from football allowed him to appreciate things sacrificed during a football career.

When he was deciding on the likely destination of his next club last summer, Golbourne considered a few options having turned down a couple of early offers.

He added: “I thought maybe I’d like to try going abroad.

Advertising

“Albeit I thought it was maybe a bit early. I’ve still got a lot to offer and there’s still things I want to achieve.

“It didn’t materialise. Towards the end of the window most clubs had done their business. I think I went under the radar a little.

“I was finding it difficult to get somewhere abroad that suited the family.

“I valued family time so much it made me realise I don’t want to go somewhere where I’m staying three or four nights away.

“It’s been an interesting 12 months. The first time since I was about 5 years old where I’ve gone that length of time without playing football.

“I was having a conversation with my wife about it. It’s been a good test mentally, to keep a level of focus.

“Having a new child kept me busy and it did present itself with opportunity to spend quality time with family.”

The experienced defender reckons Town will have their chances against an open and ‘risky’ Posh side tomorrow.

“They normally take quite a lot of risk with attacking football, normally leave themselves open and can be susceptible to the counter attack,” he said. “They’re known for high-scoring games. That’s the nature of how they play, I don’t expect anything different.”

“

The opposition

It might not be a bad time to play Peterborough.

They have not long changed management, with Darren Ferguson in at London Road for a third spell after Steve Evans was axed last month.

Posh may have scraped a 1-0 win at Oxford last time out, ending a run of six in all competitions without victory, but their form generally has been patchy since the festive period.

Peterborough have won just four league games from 17 and that is part of the reason why they have plummeted from the automatic promotion places to seventh – outside of the play-offs.

They clearly find themselves in an indifferent period of form. What may have appeared an extremely difficult away day could actually provide cause for hope that Sam Ricketts’ men can begin to turn it around.

Posh are 15th in the home form table, that is below Shrewsbury and a pretty damning stat of how one of the division’s promotion favourites have struggled in front of their own fans.

Under Evans and Ferguson they have managed five wins, six draws and five defeats at the ABAX Stadium. For the record, tomorrow’s hosts have the second-best record on the road.

Town’s woes on the road need no introduction. The nine points – just one win – taken from 16 away games remains the worst in the division. Even Oxford, who still haven’t won away this season (they have 10 draws on their travels and still have to come to Montgomery Waters Meadow) edge Town’s away points total.

Salop must address their away record and this may be an unlikely opportunity to do so – as a three-match week including visits of Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon kicks off.

Peterborough do boast a wealth of ability in attacking areas. Town know all about 19-goal top scorer Ivan Toney. They are also aware of the talented Marcus Maddison, who ended Shrews’ 15-game unbeaten start to last season in the corresponding fixture.

For good measure, tomorrow’s opponents added Lee Tomlin from Premier League Cardiff back to their ranks last month.

Defenders Josh Knight (ankle) and Dan Lafferty (hamstring) miss out. Posh are a side in transition between managers with different styles and Town may be able to catch them cold.

Dangerman

Ivan Toney

The 22-year-old is bound to play the role of pantomime villain with the three or four hundred travelling Town fans and has had a decent first season with Posh. Nineteen goals in all competitions is a good return and boss Sam Ricketts feels the striker has come of age. His strength and pace will be a threat.

Key man

Greg Docherty

The midfielder’s return from injury can’t come soon enough for Town, who lack his drive and determination when he’s out.

Memory lane

Town’s club record-equalling 15-game run at the start of last season was ended by Marcus Maddison’s wonder-goal in a 1-0 win for Posh.

Pie and a pint

The Peacock, opposite the ABAX Stadium on London Road, is popular with away supporters. A pie at the stadium will set you back £3.30.

Likely line-ups:

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Arnold; Williams, Waterfall, Beckles; Bolton, Norburn (c), Grant, Golbourne; Whalley; Okenabirhie, Campbell.

Subs: Mitchell (gk), Sadler, Sears, Docherty, Laurent, Gilliead, Payne.

Peterborough (4-4-2 diamond):

O'Malley; Naismith, Tafazolli, White, Denton; Woodyard (c), Dempsey, Ward, Tomlin; Toney, Maddison.