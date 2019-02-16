Sam Ricketts wary of workload for Shrewsbury frontmen Tyrese Campbell and Fejiri Okenabirhie

Tyrese Campbell came into Salop's XI in place of top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie and the Stoke loanee opened his account for the club with an early finish.

Nigel Clough's Brewers struck back three minutes later through David Templeton and the point means Town have now not won in nine league outings.

Campbell was brought off after 58 minutes at Montgomery Waters Meadow, where he was replaced by fellow new loan signing Stefan Payne.

"It's because of the work load for Tyrese. I saw him stretching a little bit so I need to make sure he didn't get injured," said Ricketts.

"If you look at his career he's still a young man, he's very explosive and normally plays an hour or so.

"It was trying to get some fresh legs on because we were working so hard up top. Ability-wise he was excellent."

Okenabirhie, who has 14 goals this term, did not get on the pitch until 12 minutes from time when he replaced Alex Gilliead.

Ricketts insisted it was a case of managing Okenabirhie's workload.

The boss added: "Fey has been brilliant. Fourteen goals, it's been very, very good.

"What we have to remember with Fey is that he was playing non-league football last season.

"He's stepped up two leagues, played an awful lot of games. Let's give him a little bit of a break and get him on fresh in the late stages.

"Normally he's been starting with players coming on fresh. It was just to try to give him a little break, so he's feeling physically as good as he can for the remaining 14 games."

Luke Waterfall was Shrewsbury's other change from the draw at Bristol Rovers seven days prior. The defender replaced captain Mat Sadler.

Ricketts said: "We're searching for clean sheets. We desperately need to keep clean sheets.

"We're trying to get something together. Luke came in, he's a threat off set-pieces as well, he had one good header that went just wide.

"He's a real goal threat as well."