Shrewsbury Town's potential FA Cup tie set for TV
Shrewsbury Town are set to feature on TV in the FA Cup - if they can get the better of Wolves at Molineux in their fourth round replay.
Bristol City will host Wolves or Shrewsbury in the fifth round and that tie will take place on Sunday, February 17 at 12.30pm on BT Sport.
Shrewsbury's replay with Wolves takes place next Tuesday.
Salop came agonisingly close to securing their spot in the fifth round at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with a last-gasp Matt Doherty strike ensuring both sides played again after Raul Jimenez brought the score back to 2-1.
Shrewsbury Town had led 2-0 through Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall.
