Fejiri Okenabirhie is showing how clinical he is, says Greg Docherty

On-loan Rangers midfielder Docherty and top scorer Okenabirhie, both 22, found the net on Tuesday night to ease Town to victory over Plymouth.

It took striker Okenabirhie to eight for season, including five in his last four games, while Docherty’s return of six from midfield already doubles his previous best from a season.

“I think, for us, it’s fantastic that our striker is top goalscorer,” said Docherty.

“To be fair to Fejiri he puts the work in. He had to wait a wee bit for his opportunity and he’s now grabbed it with both hands. I think you can see how clinical he is.

“He was a bit frustrated at half-time (against Plymouth) that he maybe missed a couple and it wasn’t falling for him. But what a touch and a great finish.”

Former Hamilton man Docherty, who only joined boyhood club Rangers in January, has regularly stated his gratitude for Shrewsbury giving him the opportunity to impress on loan. And he saw goals as a crucial part of his development south of the border.

He added: “It’s my best tally yet so I’ll take it!

“I wanted to add goals to my game, it was part of the reason I came here, so I’m extremely happy and if I keep doing that and we keep winning then it’ll be great.”