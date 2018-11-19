Gavin Cowan head over heels with AFC Telford players

Telford extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-1 victory away at FC United of Manchester, who were themselves on a six-game unbeaten run.

It moved Cowan’s side into third place of National League North and the manager thanked his side for following his instructions.

“They did everything I asked them to do when they went over the white line,” he said. “That was both in possession and out, tactically and their game management. The lads deserve a lot of credit.

“The three points is everything we came for; the bonuses are that we played brilliantly well, and that we’ve put a plan into place.

“If I asked them to go out there do a roly-ploy then they’d do it.

“Similarly, I trust them to manage things right, that’s what this group’s about.”

Telford took the lead through Darryl Knights before a mistake from Andy Wycherley allowed FCUM to join level.

“Because we’ve won the game, we can use it as a positive,” said Cowan. “A development tool for Andy.

“It’s good for him to get that kick up the backside, to let him know he can’t take his eye off the ball, pardon the pun.”

Amari Morgan-Smith restored Telford’s lead in the second half, but Cowan was disappointed referee Amy Fearn didn’t show the home side’s keeper Lloyd Allinson a straight red for handling the ball out of his area late on.

“I feel it was a sending off,” said Cowan. “I don’t want to speak badly of anyone (the referee) but it’s a sending off, of course it’s a sending off, I think she’s got that one wrong.”

Thankfully, Telford still came away with all three points, to move them within one win of top spot.

But despite the promising run, Cowan insists it’s still too early to start looking at the table and talking about promotion.

“Not yet,” he said. “I understand people’s scepticism when I say that, however I genuinely have to do the cliched thing of taking one game at a time.”