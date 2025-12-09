Richard Brown steps down as Shawbury United manager for personal reasons

A club statement issued on Tuesday night confirmed that Brown had left his position with immediate effect. Shawbury United cited "personal reasons" for his departure.

Brown has been at the club for more than two-and-a-half years. In his first season in charge, he guided Shawbury to a 10th place finish in the Midland One before the club was transferred to the North West Counties League Division One South for the 2024/25 season.

Shawbury finished second-bottom last season but were given a reprieve from relegation. They currently sit 17th in the standings, three points adrift from safety, with four wins from 19 league games.

A club statement read: "The club would like to thank Browny for all of his hard work and commitment since joining the club in May 2023.

"Browny helped secured a successful season in the Midlands League, finishing a creditable 10th, followed by a season and a half in the North West Counties League, overseeing the transition to a new league structure, as well as winning the TJ Vickers Shropshire Premier Cup in 2024.

"All at Shawbury wish Browny all the very best for the future."

Brown has managed several Shropshire non-league clubs and joined Shawbury after leaving Market Drayton Town.

A former Walsall professional, he also had playing and managerial spells with Shifnal Town, Ellesmere Rangers, Hednesford Town and Willenhall Town.