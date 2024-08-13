Halesowen Town suffer late league leveller
Halesowen Town suffered late heartbreak in their 2-2 draw with Redditch United.
Following their win over Kettering on Saturday, the Yeltz almost made the worst possible start to Monday night’s game when Redditch were handed a penalty after eight minutes, but goalkeeper Dan Platt made the save to keep the score level.
Just five minutes later the visitors then took the lead through a Ryan Wynter header.
It was an end-to-end contest but Halesowen doubled their lead in the 36th minute through Kieran Donnelly before Musa Ceesay dragged a goal back for Redditch before half-time.
After a half-time delay due to a technical issue with the floodlights, the game eventually got back under way.
And in the 91st minute the hosts equalled through an Ryan Wollacott own goal.