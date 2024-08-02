Evans is confident Ludlow can make an impact

The Bromfield Road outfit start their Division One campaign on Saturday when they host Kidlington Reserves.

Ludlow powered their way to the Salop Leisure League title last season and Evans is looking forward to tackling a new league.

“I am quite positive about the season, I think we will do quite well,” said Evans. “The biggest problem is going to be getting our strongest side out every week with all the travelling this league brings.

“It’s a step into the unknown because we don’t know anything about the other teams, but that can be a positive thing and bring the best out in people.”

Ludlow will go into the weekend clash in confident mood having wrapped up their preparations for the season with a 5-2 win against Kidderminster U23s last weekend

“I was very pleased with last Saturday,” added Evans. “It was the perfect game for us. It was a challenge and the players stepped up. It was 0-0 at half-time and then we went in front with about 25 minutes to go. They tired a bit and we finished strongly.

“They were a good side but we played some really nice football, probably some of the best we have played for a long time.

“We beat Montgomery 3-0 the previous Wednesday so we have won all our pre-season games and it’s good to be going into the season in a positive mood.”

Allscott Heath will be looking to continue their impressive start to the North West Counties First Division South season tomorrow.

They head to Alsager Town having bagged four points from their opening two games.

They beat Abbey Hutton United 4-3 las Saturday before drawing 2-2 with Shawbury, who travel to New Mills tomorrow, in midweek.

Market Drayton Town will be keen to build on their midweek efforts when they host Runcorn Town.

Town go into their first home game of the new North West Counties season having opened their account away to Wolverhampton Sporting on Tuesday night.

Having suffered an opening day defeat away to Ashville on Saturday, manager Dan Dawson will have been delighted with the response from his side as they won 2-0 in the Black Country.

After a goalless first half, striker Nicky Parker fired Town into the lead after 66 minutes.

Harry Baggaley then wrapped up the win, which left Town seventh in the early standings, when he made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Town’s new era had got off to an underwhelming start at the weekend as Dawson’s men dropped to a late 1-0 defeat at last season’s relegation rivals Ashville.

The Wallasey hosts struck a late winner through substitute Joe Dulson, who arrived from the bench to snatch the contest’s only goal 13 minutes from time.

Ashville went on to finish fourth-bottom last term despite spending most of the second half of the campaign locked in the relegation positions and only made a surge to safety late on while profiting from a number of games in hand.

The hosts controlled the clash for large parts and limited Dawson’s visitors to threats from individual moments.