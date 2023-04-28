Notification Settings

Shifnal confirm boss departure

By Lewis Cox

Shifnal Town are on the lookout for a new manager after the departure of Jamie Haynes.

Shifnal Town

Haynes and his assistant Kevin Sandwith depart the Acoustafoam Stadium via mutual consent after 18 months at the helm.

Shifnal finished eighth in the Midland League Premier at step five of the non-league pyramid this season, one place above county rivals Whitchurch Alport. Town finished seventh in the duo’s first season last term.

Former AFC Telford coaching staff Haynes and Sandwith, who were also previously in charge at Ellesmere Rangers, have been at the helm since December 2021 after they replaced treble-winning bosses Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier.

Shifnal won 18 of 38 league fixtures this season.

The club have requested for any interested parties to submit their CVs to shifnaltownfootballclub@gmail.com

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

