Shifnal confirm boss departure

Shifnal Town

Haynes and his assistant Kevin Sandwith depart the Acoustafoam Stadium via mutual consent after 18 months at the helm.

Shifnal finished eighth in the Midland League Premier at step five of the non-league pyramid this season, one place above county rivals Whitchurch Alport. Town finished seventh in the duo’s first season last term.

Former AFC Telford coaching staff Haynes and Sandwith, who were also previously in charge at Ellesmere Rangers, have been at the helm since December 2021 after they replaced treble-winning bosses Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier.

Shifnal won 18 of 38 league fixtures this season.