Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Morda United appoint a new boss for an ‘exciting future’

Non leaguePublished: Comments

Morda United have appointed former Market Drayton Town and Chasetown midfielder Mike O’Reilly as the club’s new manager.

Mike O'Reilly in action for FC Oswestry Town
Mike O'Reilly in action for FC Oswestry Town

O’Reilly takes over the Yellows with the Weston Road club sitting mid-table in the Salop Leisure League Premier Division.

It is his first step into management – having spent a large chunk of his playing career at Northern Premier League level.

O’Reilly spent his youth days at Villa, before moving to Newtown and then enjoying a career in the English system.

He played a big hand at Market Drayton Town in different spells as they remained in the Northern Premier.

The youngster also went on to play for Chasetown, Ellesmere Rangers and FC Oswestry Town – and now moves into management with Salop Leisure League side Morda.

In a statement, the club said the appointment would help Morda build for an ‘exciting future’ – with O’Reilly set to be assisted by current boss Cam Hughes and Matt Barber.

Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News