Morda United appoint a new boss for an ‘exciting future’

Mike O'Reilly in action for FC Oswestry Town

O’Reilly takes over the Yellows with the Weston Road club sitting mid-table in the Salop Leisure League Premier Division.

It is his first step into management – having spent a large chunk of his playing career at Northern Premier League level.

O’Reilly spent his youth days at Villa, before moving to Newtown and then enjoying a career in the English system.

He played a big hand at Market Drayton Town in different spells as they remained in the Northern Premier.

The youngster also went on to play for Chasetown, Ellesmere Rangers and FC Oswestry Town – and now moves into management with Salop Leisure League side Morda.