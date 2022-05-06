Newtown boss Chris Hughes hails players are second successive European qualification

Chris Hughes after last season's qualification - H18PDW PHOTOGRAPHY

Newtown finished third in the Cymru Premier – which, until Wales lost their fourth European place last year, would have been enough to qualify.

So, their European fate rested on TNS, who had already qualified for the Champions League, beating Penybont in Sunday’s Welsh Cup Final.

Champagne was on ice at Latham Park but after TNS held on for a 3-2 win it was popped and the celebrations could begin for Newtown’s players and supporters.

And Hughes, who guided The Robins into Europe back in 2015, insists qualifying through the league and not via the play-offs makes it even sweeter and arguably their best achievement at the club.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it back-to-back, so that is a milestone to be proud of, and it’s over a 32-game season,” said the Robins boss.

“We have pushed a very good Bala side all the way, And although we are proud of the previous two campaigns, qualifying through the play-offs, this is the first time we have done it through an automatic league position, so that is very pleasing for everything.

“Watching the game on Sunday was such a surreal experience, we couldn’t control it.

“Usually you are on the sidelines coaching, or playing, and you can impact it, but we couldn’t do anything about it, so luckily it went our way in the end.”

This year’s league position is Newtown’s highest since the Cymru Premier became a 12-team league and their highest for nearly 25 years.

And Hughes insists it has been a long time coming as the club has gradually built - while also adding that the success on the pitch this season is dedicated to not only the fans, but the people you don’t see behind the scenes at the club.

He added: “What happens with success is you can build it slowly.

“What we’ve never tried to do is smash our way through, we’ve built gradually.

“We got in the top six, a Welsh Cup final, consolidated every summer, built again, and that has allowed us to keep on moving forward and it is baring fruit now.

“It is so pleasing, not just for the players but for the supporters who follow us home and away, the community, and the people off the pitch,” added Hughes.

“There are a lot of people at this football club that you don’t see, the volunteers who work their socks off behind the scenes that allow the players to go over the white line and do what they do.