Understanding not desire - Kevin Wilkin pinpoints where AFC Telford United can improve
Kevin Wilkin felt AFC Telford United's 3-1 defeat at Worksop Town was more down to "understanding rather than desire" after they ended their winning league start to 2026.
Matty Stenson cancelled out an early opener by Aaron Martin with his 22nd goal of the season, before a late brace from Oli Greaves sealed the win for hosts Worksop.
That defeat knocked the Bucks down one place to ninth and ended a run of four successive league wins.