Shropshire Star
Close

Understanding not desire - Kevin Wilkin pinpoints where AFC Telford United can improve

Kevin Wilkin felt AFC Telford United's 3-1 defeat at Worksop Town was more down to "understanding rather than desire" after they ended their winning league start to 2026.

Plus
Published
Supporting image for story: Understanding not desire - Kevin Wilkin pinpoints where AFC Telford United can improve
AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Matty Stenson cancelled out an early opener by Aaron Martin with his 22nd goal of the season, before a late brace from Oli Greaves sealed the win for hosts Worksop. 

That defeat knocked the Bucks down one place to ninth and ended a run of four successive league wins.