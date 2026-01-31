AFC Telford United must channel the spirit of 71' for FA Trophy clash with Yeovil Town

The year is 1971 and after a convincing 6-1 victory over Tamworth at Bucks Head, Ron Flowers' Telford United side readied themselves for a clash with Yeovil Town in the FA Trophy semi-finals.

Having been beaten 2-0 by Macclesfield Town in the final at Wembley the previous season there was motivation amongst staff, players and supporters to go one better this time around, not least when the setting for the semi-final was set at The Hawthorns, home of West Brom.

Telford supporters at the Bucks Head about to board their coach

Excitement gripped the new town of Telford, and special trains and coaches were organised to take the near 9,000 supporters to Smethwick for the big occasion. The journey even had some musical accompaniment, as Kevin Austin and Bob Hadley, two sixth formers from the Abraham Darby Comprehensive School in Madeley, wrote 'The Telford United March' in a bid to spur their heroes on.

And it worked, as the Bucks ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of Joey Owen's opening goal and a brace from former-Albion striker Micky Fudge, setting up a meeting with Hillingdon Borough at the greatest stadium in the country.

Micky Fudge in 1968 with the then Wellington Town.

On what is arguably the greatest day in the club's history, Telford came from 2-0 down on the lush Wembley turf to win 3-2, with Fudge scoring the winner four minutes from time. It was the first of three FA Trophy titles won by Telford, and a start of an affiliation between club and competition that still runs strong today.

Skipper Graham Carr is chaired on a lap of honour after the Wembley victory 50 years ago.

So strong in fact that despite sitting just outside of the National League North play-off places at the moment, all eyes are on this afternoon's Trophy clash with the Glovers as far as Kevin Wilkin and his current squad are concerned.

This group of players have already channelled the spirit of 71' with their stunning comeback victory against National League side Altrincham in round three, and now must set their sights on overcoming another team from a division above.

"It was an absolutely tremendous occasion," Wilkin said about the Altrincham victory. "The lads were brilliant and the crowd were amazing, and we'll need to be together as one again on Saturday."

In front of their home fans there is real belief that Telford can pick up another FA Trophy scalp this afternoon. If they do achieve success they will be just two more wins away from another Wembley day out.